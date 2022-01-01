← Company Directory
McKinsey
McKinsey Salaries

McKinsey's salary ranges from $34,956 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Azerbaijan at the low-end to $471,120 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of McKinsey. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Management Consultant
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $164K
Associate $221K
Senior Associate $235K
Engagement Manager $302K
Associate Partner $471K
Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $187K
Senior Software Engineer I $210K
Senior Software Engineer II $223K
Principal Architect I $296K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Business Analyst
Business Analyst $121K
Senior Business Analyst $177K

Data Scientist
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $199K
Associate $194K

Health Informatics

Product Manager
Product Manager $208K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
Product Designer
Median $192K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
Median $130K
Solution Architect
Median $268K

Data Architect

Venture Capitalist
Median $212K

Associate

Analyst

Project Manager
Median $295K
Technical Program Manager
Median $275K
Data Science Manager
Median $223K
Accountant
$102K
Administrative Assistant
$63.7K
Business Operations Manager
$313K
Business Development
$342K
Human Resources
$297K
Information Technologist (IT)
$286K
Legal
$240K
Marketing
$35K
Mechanical Engineer
$127K
Product Design Manager
$287K
Program Manager
$206K
Recruiter
$45.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$220K
UX Researcher
$249K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at McKinsey is Management Consultant at the Associate Partner level with a yearly total compensation of $471,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey is $212,000.

