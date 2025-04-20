Software Engineer compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $135K per year for Software Engineer I to $293K per year for Principal Architect I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer I
$135K
$125K
$1.2K
$8.4K
Software Engineer II
$180K
$156K
$667
$23.2K
Senior Software Engineer I
$215K
$190K
$0
$24.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
