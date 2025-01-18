Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $136K per year for Software Engineer I to $207K per year for Senior Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $176K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer I
$136K
$126K
$139
$10K
Software Engineer II
$174K
$150K
$0
$23.7K
Senior Software Engineer I
$203K
$183K
$0
$20.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
