Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Salaries

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.'s salary ranges from $160,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $1,281,375 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $204K
Software Engineer $209K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Data Engineer

Financial Analyst
Median $235K
Data Scientist
Median $160K

Information Technologist (IT)
$293K
Investment Banker
$1.28M
Product Manager
$371K
Software Engineering Manager
$492K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,281,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is $263,765.

Other Resources