Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. ranges from $204K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $212K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $179K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Balyasny Asset Management L.P.'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$204K
$128K
$0
$75.3K
Software Engineer
$212K
$174K
$0
$37.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $258,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. for the Software Engineer role in United States is $160,000.

