Deloitte
Deloitte Salaries

Deloitte's salary ranges from $7,212 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in India at the low-end to $358,785 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Deloitte. Last updated: 6/13/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
Analyst $96.3K
Consultant $115K
Senior Consultant $153K
Manager $201K
Senior Manager $271K
Director $315K
Software Engineer
L1 $85.1K
L2 $116K
L3 $135K
L4 $153K
L5 $182K
L6 $136K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Accountant
L1 $79.6K
L2 $80.8K
L3 $104K
L4 $123K
L5 $126K
L6 $154K

Tax Accountant

Technical Accountant

Auditor

Business Analyst
L1 $91.5K
L2 $96.2K
L3 $132K
L4 $129K
L5 $146K
Data Scientist
L1 $89.3K
L2 $116K
L3 $141K
L4 $182K
L5 $251K

Health Informatics

Solution Architect
L1 $98.2K
L2 $119K
L3 $166K
L4 $214K
L5 $180K
L6 $145K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Product Manager
L1 $114K
L2 $122K
L3 $167K
L4 $191K
L5 $215K
Technical Program Manager
Analyst $95.6K
Consultant $144K
Senior Consultant $151K
Manager $197K
Senior Manager $211K

Technical Project Manager

Information Technologist (IT)
L1 $79.1K
L2 $108K
L3 $123K
L4 $167K
L5 $185K
Cybersecurity Analyst
L1 $86.2K
L2 $99.1K
L3 $116K
L4 $118K
L5 $129K
Project Manager
L1 $148K
L2 $95.2K
L3 $152K
L4 $193K
L5 $261K
Software Engineering Manager
Manager $191K
Senior Manager $239K
Financial Analyst
L1 $74.7K
L2 $98.4K
L3 $144K
L4 $139K

Risk Analyst

Product Designer
L1 $87.6K
L2 $112K
L3 $154K
L4 $118K

UX Designer

UI Designer

Program Manager
L4 $189K
L5 $282K
Data Science Manager
L4 $234K
L5 $215K
L6 $183K
Data Analyst
L1 $79.9K
L2 $81K
L3 $102K
Human Resources
Median $7.9K
Actuary
Median $110K
Venture Capitalist
L1 $9.3K
L2 $8.8K

Analyst

Associate

Marketing
Median $179K
Sales
Median $185K
Administrative Assistant
$74.6K
Business Operations
$15.3K
Business Operations Manager
$254K
Business Development
$59.1K
Chief of Staff
$251K
Copywriter
$63K
Corporate Development
$219K
Customer Service
$15.6K
Geological Engineer
$9.5K
Industrial Designer
$8.8K
Investment Banker
$117K
Legal
$70.4K
Marketing Operations
$74.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$7.2K
Partner Manager
$359K
Physician
$67.7K
Product Design Manager
$112K
Recruiter
$22.3K
UX Researcher
$50.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Deloitte, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Deloitte is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $358,785. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deloitte is $123,263.

