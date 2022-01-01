← Company Directory
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Salaries

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's salary ranges from $62,220 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $413,333 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Investment Banker
Analyst $171K
Associate $205K
Vice President $413K
Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
Median $85K

Sales
Median $165K
Product Designer
Median $150K
Project Manager
Median $134K
Business Analyst
$78.4K
Data Analyst
$116K
Data Scientist
Median $156K
Hardware Engineer
$114K
Human Resources
$62.2K
Industrial Designer
$139K
Information Technologist (IT)
$74.8K
Product Manager
$123K
Program Manager
$160K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.8K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $214K
Solution Architect
$113K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Venture Capitalist
$279K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bank of America Merrill Lynch is Investment Banker at the Vice President level with a yearly total compensation of $413,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bank of America Merrill Lynch is $138,942.

