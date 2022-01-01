← Company Directory
TD Ameritrade
Work Here? Claim Your Company

TD Ameritrade Salaries

TD Ameritrade's salary ranges from $64,260 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $240,790 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TD Ameritrade. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service
$64.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.2K
Product Designer
$241K
Product Manager
$77.4K
Software Engineer
Median $128K
UX Researcher
$94.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TD Ameritrade is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TD Ameritrade is $85,980.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TD Ameritrade

Related Companies

  • USAA
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • LEK
  • Fidelity Investments
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources