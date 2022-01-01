Fidelity Investments Salaries

Company Directory
Fidelity Investments's salary ranges from $7,960 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $446,667 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fidelity Investments. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $89.4K
L4 $112K
L5 $148K
L6 $185K
L7 $240K
L8 $241K
L9|VP Software Engineering $447K

Mobile Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Systems Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $99.6K
L4 $137K
L5 $180K
L6 $193K
L7 $231K
Product Manager
L5 $176K
L6 $174K
L7 $198K
L8 $291K
L9 $332K

Software Engineering Manager
L5 $273K
L6 $192K
L7 $213K
L8 $293K
Business Analyst
L4 $80.9K
L5 $112K
L6 $109K
Information Technologist (IT)
L3 $82.8K
L5 $119K
L6 $159K
Solution Architect
L6 $166K
L7 $233K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Financial Analyst
L3 $69.6K
L6 $138K
Customer Service
Median $60K
Product Designer
L4 $105K
L5 $140K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
L3 $73.3K
L4 $87.4K
Management Consultant
Median $160K
Project Manager
Median $163K
Data Science Manager
Median $250K
Marketing
Median $155K
Program Manager
Median $192K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $138K
Sales
Median $96K
UX Researcher
Median $240K
Actuary
Median $135K
Technical Program Manager
Median $98K
Venture Capitalist
Median $185K

Principal

Accountant
$102K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$60.2K
Business Operations
$69.2K
Electrical Engineer
$398K
Human Resources
$8K
Product Design Manager
$234K
Recruiter
$70.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fidelity Investments, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fidelity Investments is Software Engineer at the L9|VP Software Engineering level with a yearly total compensation of $446,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fidelity Investments is $157,072.

