← Company Directory
Bankers Healthcare Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bankers Healthcare Group Salaries

Bankers Healthcare Group's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $124,570 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bankers Healthcare Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$89.6K
Data Scientist
$69.7K
Product Manager
$112K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Recruiter
$116K
Software Engineer
Median $82K
Technical Program Manager
$125K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bankers Healthcare Group is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,570. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bankers Healthcare Group is $100,553.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bankers Healthcare Group

Related Companies

  • Vanguard
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Fisher Investments
  • Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Prime Trust
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources