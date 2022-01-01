← Company Directory
Vanguard Salaries

Vanguard's salary ranges from $55,727 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $348,250 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vanguard. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
TI05 $102K
TS01 $117K
TS02 $141K
TS03 $185K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Product Designer
Median $112K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $159K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Data Scientist
TS02 $132K
TS03 $181K
Project Manager
Median $128K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $187K
Financial Analyst
Median $85K
Data Analyst
Median $110K
Technical Program Manager
Median $200K
Solution Architect
Median $166K

Data Architect

Accountant
$69.7K
Business Operations
$348K
Business Analyst
$144K
Customer Service
$137K
Human Resources
$74.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$127K
Legal
$101K
Management Consultant
$249K
Marketing
$185K
Marketing Operations
$131K
Program Manager
$216K
Sales
$55.7K
UX Researcher
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vanguard is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vanguard is $137,310.

