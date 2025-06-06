← Company Directory
Vanguard
Vanguard Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Vanguard ranges from $104K per year for TI05 to $243K per year for TS04. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vanguard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TI05
(Entry Level)
$104K
$92.3K
$2.1K
$9.8K
TS01
$119K
$103K
$1.1K
$14.5K
TS02
$142K
$123K
$1.6K
$18K
TS03
$184K
$158K
$2.5K
$23.5K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Vanguard?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vanguard in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $243,341. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vanguard for the Software Engineer role in United States is $117,600.

Other Resources