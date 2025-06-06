Software Engineer compensation in United States at Vanguard ranges from $104K per year for TI05 to $243K per year for TS04. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vanguard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TI05
$104K
$92.3K
$2.1K
$9.8K
TS01
$119K
$103K
$1.1K
$14.5K
TS02
$142K
$123K
$1.6K
$18K
TS03
$184K
$158K
$2.5K
$23.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title