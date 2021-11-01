← Company Directory
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Dimensional Fund Advisors Salaries

Dimensional Fund Advisors's salary ranges from $61,918 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $230,105 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dimensional Fund Advisors. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $102K
Business Analyst
$116K
Data Analyst
$128K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 50View Results

Select one

2848 participants

28 50View Results
Financial Analyst
$61.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$183K
Sales
$147K
Solution Architect
$230K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dimensional Fund Advisors is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,105. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dimensional Fund Advisors is $127,886.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dimensional Fund Advisors

Related Companies

  • Vanguard
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Fisher Investments
  • PIMCO
  • Prime Trust
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources