Data Scientist compensation in United States at Vanguard ranges from $132K per year for TS02 to $177K per year for TS03. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vanguard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
TI05
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TS01
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TS02
$132K
$132K
$0
$0
TS03
$177K
$158K
$0
$18.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
