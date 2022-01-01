← Company Directory
State Street
State Street Salaries

State Street's salary ranges from $4,250 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker in India at the low-end to $385,428 for a Chief of Staff in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of State Street. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $210K
Data Scientist
Median $150K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $138K
Project Manager
Median $151K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $240K
Accountant
$90.5K
Business Analyst
$23.8K
Chief of Staff
$385K
Customer Service
$23.8K
Data Analyst
$70.4K
Financial Analyst
$4.5K
Human Resources
$380K
Investment Banker
$4.3K
Legal
$87.4K
Management Consultant
$149K
Product Designer
$145K
Program Manager
$248K
Sales
$68.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$65.3K
Solution Architect
$165K
Technical Program Manager
$222K
Venture Capitalist
$11K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at State Street is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $385,428. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at State Street is $138,000.

