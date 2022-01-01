← Company Directory
CIT
CIT Salaries

CIT's salary ranges from $18,058 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $415,065 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CIT. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Development
$415K
Investment Banker
$314K
Project Manager
$172K
Software Engineer
$18.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CIT is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $415,065. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CIT is $242,970.

Other Resources