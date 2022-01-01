JPMorgan Chase Salaries

JPMorgan Chase's salary ranges from $55,328 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $593,000 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JPMorgan Chase. Last updated: 1/15/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
DevOps Engineer
iOS Engineer
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Research Scientist
Quantitative Developer
AI Researcher
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.