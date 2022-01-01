← Company Directory
JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase Salaries

JPMorgan Chase's salary ranges from $55,328 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $593,000 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of JPMorgan Chase. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
502 $103K
601 $127K
602 $146K
603 $178K
604 $300K

DevOps Engineer

iOS Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Quantitative Developer

AI Researcher

Product Manager
502 $90.2K
601 $95.1K
602 $115K
603 $185K
604 $299K
Data Scientist
502 $104K
601 $137K
602 $148K
603 $221K
604 $321K

Quantitative Researcher

Health Informatics

Business Analyst
502 $82.4K
601 $92.2K
602 $108K
603 $145K
Product Designer
502 $106K
601 $120K
602 $139K
603 $190K
604 $364K

UX Designer

UI Designer

Financial Analyst
502 $88.9K
601 $103K
602 $137K
603 $169K
604 $313K
Investment Banker
601 $119K
602 $216K
603 $297K
604 $593K
Solution Architect
601 $153K
602 $123K
603 $192K
604 $327K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Project Manager
502 $93.3K
601 $107K
602 $118K
603 $153K
Software Engineering Manager
603 $239K
604 $406K
UX Researcher
Median $141K
Marketing
502 $88K
601 $95K
602 $111K
603 $170K
Technical Program Manager
602 $158K
603 $169K
604 $307K

Technical Project Manager

Information Technologist (IT)
602 $128K
603 $151K
604 $362K
Customer Service
Median $55.3K
Data Science Manager
Median $215K
Data Analyst
Median $120K
Business Development
Median $115K
Sales
602 $158K
603 $177K
604 $323K
Program Manager
Median $160K
Venture Capitalist
Median $125K

Associate

Analyst

Management Consultant
Median $150K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $130K
Accountant
502 $75K
601 $83.5K
Associate
Median $105K
Recruiter
Median $105K

Technical Recruiter

Marketing Operations
Median $72K
Administrative Assistant
Median $80K
Graphic Designer
Median $142K

Content Designer

Human Resources
Median $93K
Product Design Manager
Median $235K
Business Operations
Median $84K
Legal
Median $155K
Business Operations Manager
Median $136K
Vice President
Median $416K
Senior Associate
Median $90K
Chief of Staff
$104K
Copywriter
$93.5K
Corporate Development
$65.3K
Customer Service Operations
$172K
Hardware Engineer
$81.6K
Strategy
Median $120K
Technical Writer
$135K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at JPMorgan Chase is Investment Banker at the 604 level with a yearly total compensation of $593,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JPMorgan Chase is $136,423.

