JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase Strategy Salaries

The median Strategy compensation in United States package at JPMorgan Chase totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
JPMorgan Chase
Senior Strategy Associate
New York, NY
Total per year
$120K
Level
Senior Associate
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at JPMorgan Chase?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Strategy at JPMorgan Chase in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $225,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JPMorgan Chase for the Strategy role in United States is $120,000.

