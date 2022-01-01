Capital One Salaries

Capital One's salary ranges from $46,000 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $523,333 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Capital One. Last updated: 9/7/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.