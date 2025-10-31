Data Scientist compensation in United States at Capital One ranges from $136K per year for Associate Data Scientist to $198K per year for Lead Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $172K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capital One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$149K
$145K
$0
$3.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$175K
$166K
$0
$8.1K
Master Data Scientist
$211K
$192K
$6.9K
$12.4K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
