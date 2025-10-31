Capital One Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Capital One ranges from $221K per year for Manager to $628K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $325K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capital One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

+ $58K + $89K + $20K + $35K + $22K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type Options At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 33.30 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Capital One ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.