Product Manager compensation in United States at Capital One ranges from $111K per year for Associate to $523K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $191K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capital One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Associate
$132K
$126K
$0
$6.1K
Principal Associate
$126K
$117K
$500
$8.3K
Manager
$189K
$177K
$0
$12.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)