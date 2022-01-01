← Company Directory
Blackstone
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Blackstone Salaries

Blackstone's salary ranges from $48,013 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Canada at the low-end to $281,400 for a Venture Capitalist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blackstone. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Analyst $147K
Associate $162K
Vice President $260K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Financial Analyst
Median $110K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Business Analyst
Median $130K
Data Analyst
Median $135K
Product Manager
Median $130K
Business Development
$133K
Customer Service
$107K
Investment Banker
$105K
Legal
$259K
Marketing
$199K
Project Manager
$48K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$136K
Software Engineering Manager
$186K
Solution Architect
$60.6K
Venture Capitalist
$281K

Analyst

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blackstone is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blackstone is $135,338.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Blackstone

Related Companies

  • Capital One
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Prudential Financial
  • SunTrust
  • Comerica
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources