All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Blackstone totals $124K per year for Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackstone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$124K
$113K
$6.7K
$4.1K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Assistant Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
