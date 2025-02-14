← Company Directory
Blackstone
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Blackstone Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at Blackstone totals $130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackstone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Blackstone
Analyst
New York, NY
Total per year
$130K
Level
Analyst
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Blackstone?

$160K

Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Blackstone in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $310,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blackstone for the Business Analyst role in United States is $125,000.

