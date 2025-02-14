All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Blackstone totals $189K per year for Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackstone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$189K
$130K
$3K
$56K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Assistant Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***