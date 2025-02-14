Software Engineer compensation in United States at Blackstone ranges from $142K per year for Analyst to $277K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blackstone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$142K
$127K
$7.3K
$7.7K
Associate
$162K
$129K
$14K
$18.7K
Assistant Vice President
$225K
$177K
$20K
$28.7K
Vice President
$277K
$197K
$35.7K
$44.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***