OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:





In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Which means that OpenAI is paying out about ~$733k in stock per employee across its 6000 employees.





Insane stuff, saw it from this tweet here and wanted to share it: https://x.com/deedydas/status/1942612745725304954https://x.com/deedydas/status/1942612745725304954