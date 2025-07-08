TenuredGeek in
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Which means that OpenAI is paying out about ~$733k in stock per employee across its 6000 employees.
Insane stuff, saw it from this tweet here and wanted to share it: https://x.com/deedydas/status/1942612745725304954https://x.com/deedydas/status/1942612745725304954
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks2 days ago
$733k in stock average??? That's actually nuts. It is still illiquid I guess, but OpenAI has been pretty good about providing liquidity events here and there through tender offers and stuff.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia2 days ago
Can you imagine being an L5 or something too 😭 They're making all that in stock comp and then $300k base salary too bruh
