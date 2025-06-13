← Company Directory
JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase Chief of Staff Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

€88.5K - €101K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€77.1K€88.5K€101K€112K
Common Range
Possible Range

€146K

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at JPMorgan Chase in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €112,247. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JPMorgan Chase for the Chief of Staff role in Germany is €77,051.

