Business Analyst compensation in United States at JPMorgan Chase ranges from $74.9K per year for 502 to $148K per year for 603. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $80K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$74.9K
$73.7K
$0
$1.2K
Associate
$89.3K
$87.9K
$0
$1.5K
Senior Associate
$113K
$107K
$0
$6.1K
Vice President
$148K
$139K
$0
$8.4K
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)