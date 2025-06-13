JPMorgan Chase Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at JPMorgan Chase ranges from $251K per year for 603 to $395K per year for 604. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $350K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Manager 602 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- Vice President 603 $251K $194K $5.5K $51.5K Executive Director 604 $395K $248K $21K $126K Managing Director 605 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ --

Vesting Schedule Main 0 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 50 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 50.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 50.00 % annually )

