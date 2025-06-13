← Company Directory
JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase Product Design Manager Salaries

The median Product Design Manager compensation in United States package at JPMorgan Chase totals $235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
JPMorgan Chase
Product Design Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$235K
Level
hidden
Base
$179K
Stock (/yr)
$6.5K
Bonus
$49K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at JPMorgan Chase?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at JPMorgan Chase in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $530,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JPMorgan Chase for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $234,500.

