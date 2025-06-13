Software Engineer compensation in United States at JPMorgan Chase ranges from $105K per year for 502 to $623K per year for 605. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$105K
$99.6K
$1.6K
$4.1K
Associate
$124K
$116K
$0
$7.6K
Senior Associate
$163K
$142K
$1.1K
$19.8K
Vice President
$192K
$165K
$1.5K
$25.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)
iOS Engineer
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Research Scientist
Quantitative Developer
AI Researcher
AI Engineer