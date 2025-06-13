← Company Directory
JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in United States package at JPMorgan Chase totals $165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
JPMorgan Chase
Associate
New York, NY
Total per year
$165K
Level
L3
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at JPMorgan Chase?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at JPMorgan Chase in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JPMorgan Chase for the Management Consultant role in United States is $132,500.

