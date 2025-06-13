Investment Banker compensation in United States at JPMorgan Chase ranges from $125K per year for 601 to $603K per year for 604. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$125K
$109K
$0
$15.5K
Associate
$232K
$174K
$8.9K
$49.1K
Vice President
$410K
$244K
$5.7K
$161K
Executive Director
$603K
$310K
$13.3K
$279K
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)