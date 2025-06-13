JPMorgan Chase Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at JPMorgan Chase ranges from $128K per year for 602 to $362K per year for 604. The median yearly compensation package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 0 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 50 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 50.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 50.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at JPMorgan Chase ?

