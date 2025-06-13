← Company Directory
JPMorgan Chase
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

JPMorgan Chase Administrative Assistant Salaries

The median Administrative Assistant compensation in United States package at JPMorgan Chase totals $80K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JPMorgan Chase's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
JPMorgan Chase
Administrative Assistant
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$80K
Level
L2
Base
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at JPMorgan Chase?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At JPMorgan Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at JPMorgan Chase in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JPMorgan Chase for the Administrative Assistant role in United States is $80,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for JPMorgan Chase

Related Companies

  • Bank of America
  • U.S. Bank
  • Comerica
  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources