KeyBank Salaries

KeyBank's salary ranges from $35,537 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $422,875 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KeyBank. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $79.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $100K
Data Scientist
Median $100K

Customer Service
$35.5K
Data Analyst
$107K
Data Science Manager
$189K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84.3K
Investment Banker
$423K
Legal
$196K
Marketing
$96.7K
Product Designer
$110K
Product Manager
$108K
Sales
$174K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KeyBank is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $422,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KeyBank is $107,249.

