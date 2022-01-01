← Company Directory
RBC
RBC Salaries

RBC's salary ranges from $36,123 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $201,000 for a Chief of Staff in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RBC. Last updated: 6/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
PL10 $49.3K
PL09 $56.8K
PL08 $80.6K
PL07 $109K
PL06 $119K
PL05 $83.9K

iOS Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
PL08 $88.9K
PL07 $99.2K
PL06 $128K
Business Analyst
PL10 $38.4K
PL09 $51K
PL08 $67.8K
PL07 $83.8K
PL05 $51.5K

Product Designer
PL08 $77.1K
PL07 $99.7K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
PL08 $76.5K
PL07 $103K
PL06 $168K
Financial Analyst
Median $64.3K

Risk Analyst

Software Engineering Manager
Median $122K
Data Analyst
Median $58.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $76K
Project Manager
Median $71.1K
Solution Architect
Median $115K

Data Architect

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $61.4K
Investment Banker
Median $175K
UX Researcher
Median $99.5K
Accountant
Median $71K
Customer Service
Median $38K
Marketing
Median $101K
Sales
Median $36.1K
Technical Program Manager
Median $100K
Actuary
$59.1K
Administrative Assistant
$38.3K
Business Operations
$51.4K
Business Operations Manager
$98.5K
Business Development
$107K
Chief of Staff
$201K
Corporate Development
$110K
Data Science Manager
$66.8K
Graphic Designer
$48.9K
Human Resources
$200K
Legal
$56.8K
Management Consultant
$44.4K
Marketing Operations
$70.9K
Partner Manager
$113K
Product Design Manager
$164K
Program Manager
$90K
Technical Writer
$45.2K
Total Rewards
$95.6K
Venture Capitalist
$45.4K

Analyst

Associate

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At RBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RBC is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RBC is $78,804.

Other Resources