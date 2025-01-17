← Company Directory
RBC
RBC Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Canada at RBC ranges from CA$43.9K to CA$63.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$49.8K - CA$57.9K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$43.9KCA$49.8KCA$57.9KCA$63.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At RBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at RBC in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$63,748. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RBC for the Administrative Assistant role in Canada is CA$43,927.

