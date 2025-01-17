← Company Directory
RBC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

RBC Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Canada package at RBC totals CA$150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
RBC
Solution Architect
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$150K
Level
hidden
Base
CA$135K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$14.6K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at RBC?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At RBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at RBC in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$274,255. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RBC for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$152,314.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RBC

Related Companies

  • Scotiabank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • CIT
  • KeyBank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources