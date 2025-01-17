← Company Directory
RBC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

RBC Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at RBC ranges from CA$118K to CA$165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$128K - CA$149K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$118KCA$128KCA$149KCA$165K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Operations Manager submissions at RBC to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At RBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at RBC sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$165,405. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RBC for the Business Operations Manager role is CA$118,147.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RBC

Related Companies

  • Scotiabank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • CIT
  • KeyBank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources