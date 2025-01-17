← Company Directory
RBC
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

RBC Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at RBC totals CA$85.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
RBC
Technical Systems Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$85.9K
Level
PL09
Base
CA$75.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at RBC?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At RBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at RBC sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$154,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RBC for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CA$84,306.

Other Resources