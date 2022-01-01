Company Directory
M&T Bank
M&T Bank Salaries

M&T Bank's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $278,385 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of M&T Bank. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $96K
Software Engineer II $162K
Software Engineer III $150K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$50.3K
Data Science Manager
$278K

Data Scientist
$97.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.7K
Product Designer
$98.3K
Product Manager
$169K
Project Manager
$106K
Recruiter
$126K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64.3K
Technical Program Manager
$236K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at M&T Bank is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,385. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at M&T Bank is $106,465.

