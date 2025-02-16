Software Engineer compensation in United States at M&T Bank ranges from $97.2K per year for Software Engineer I to $150K per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for M&T Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$97.2K
$97.2K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$154K
$139K
$0
$14.6K
Software Engineer III
$150K
$141K
$0
$9.7K
Software Engineer IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title