M&T Bank
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

M&T Bank Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at M&T Bank ranges from $97.2K per year for Software Engineer I to $150K per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for M&T Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$97.2K
$97.2K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$154K
$139K
$0
$14.6K
Software Engineer III
$150K
$141K
$0
$9.7K
Software Engineer IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at M&T Bank?

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at M&T Bank in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $167,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at M&T Bank for the Software Engineer role in United States is $123,000.

