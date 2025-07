Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 0.5 of annual flex salary

Life Insurance 0.5 of annual flex salary

Disability Insurance LTD: M&T Bank offers three coverage options: 50%, 60% or 66β ”% of your flex salary.

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 10% discount on purchase price of stock

Roth 401k Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Sick Time 8 days

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Unique Perk Employee Referrals - Recruit qualified applicants to the bank and you’ll receive monetary awards – ranging from $250 to $15,000 – depending on the position.

Employee Discount Offered by employer