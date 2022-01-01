← Company Directory
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Salaries

Goldman Sachs's salary ranges from $5,535 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in India at the low-end to $646,875 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Goldman Sachs. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Analyst $123K
Associate $148K
Vice President $209K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Product Manager
Analyst $109K
Associate $140K
Vice President $285K
Financial Analyst
Analyst $89.5K
Associate $137K
Vice President $239K
Data Scientist
Analyst $145K
Associate $153K
Vice President $230K

Quantitative Researcher

Business Analyst
Analyst $104K
Associate $112K
Vice President $204K
Investment Banker
Analyst $113K
Associate $204K
Vice President $384K
Product Designer
Analyst $122K
Associate $154K
Vice President $209K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Vice President $286K
Managing Director $647K
Venture Capitalist
Median $37.1K

Associate

Analyst

Technical Program Manager
Associate $139K
Vice President $249K
Accountant
Analyst $103K
Associate $141K
Vice President $173K
Information Technologist (IT)
Associate $146K
Vice President $287K
Vice President
Median $170K
Marketing
Median $124K
Project Manager
Median $240K
Data Analyst
Median $94K
Human Resources
Median $130K
Analyst
Median $120K
Associate
Median $130K
Program Manager
Median $170K
Marketing Operations
Median $105K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $37K
Customer Service
Median $40K
Recruiter
Median $100K
Solution Architect
Median $248K

Data Architect

Administrative Assistant
$64.7K
Business Operations
$249K
Business Development
$119K
Chief of Staff
$76K
Civil Engineer
$60.3K
Copywriter
$5.5K
Data Science Manager
$278K
Electrical Engineer
$26.7K
Geological Engineer
$109K
Legal
$103K
Management Consultant
$199K
Mechanical Engineer
$99.5K
Optical Engineer
$45.7K
Risk
Median $150K
Sales
$169K
UX Researcher
$15.1K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Goldman Sachs, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Goldman Sachs is Software Engineering Manager at the Managing Director level with a yearly total compensation of $646,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Goldman Sachs is $137,813.

