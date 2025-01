Health Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 20 weeks

Maternity Leave 20 weeks

Sick Time 9 days

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $800 per year

Fertility Assistance Egg donation and egg retrieval stipends, egg freezing

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $10 per month

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 18 days

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Breakfast

Disability Insurance STD with 100% of base salary & LTD with with 50% of base salary up to $12,000/month

Life Insurance 1.5x base salary up to $200,000

Business Travel Insurance 5x total compensation up to $2,000,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Up to 10x total compensation

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $13

Remote Work 5 days in office but can apply for a Flexible work arrangement