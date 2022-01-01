← Company Directory
Citi
Citi Salaries

Citi's salary ranges from $25,604 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $410,650 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Citi. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
C10 $111K
C11 $101K
C12 $136K
VP $172K
C14 $237K
C15 $363K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Business Analyst
C10 $83.4K
C11 $82.8K
C12 $107K
VP $152K
Product Manager
C12 $127K
VP $160K
C14 $218K
C15 $342K

Financial Analyst
C10 $100K
C11 $129K
C12 $129K
VP $171K
C14 $200K
Software Engineering Manager
VP $170K
C14 $221K
C15 $411K
Investment Banker
Analyst $152K
Associate $286K
Vice President $594K
Director $342K
Data Scientist
C10 $25.6K
C11 $39.7K
C12 $63K
Project Manager
C12 $116K
C13 $141K
C14 $217K
Technical Program Manager
VP $165K
C14 $254K

Technical Project Manager

Cybersecurity Analyst
C12 $116K
VP $147K
Program Manager
C13 $146K
C14 $206K
Product Designer
C12 $166K
VP $172K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
C10 $103K
C12 $97.7K
C13 $127K
Human Resources
C13 $145K
C14 $205K
Management Consultant
Median $180K
UX Researcher
Median $140K
Business Development
Median $152K
Marketing
Median $140K
Solution Architect
Median $179K

Data Architect

Accountant
Median $150K

Technical Accountant

Sales
Median $90K
Administrative Assistant
$81.6K
Business Operations
$61.7K
Business Operations Manager
$64.7K
Corporate Development
$113K
Data Science Manager
$183K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.8K
Legal
$184K
Marketing Operations
$199K
Product Design Manager
$216K
Recruiter
$64.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Citi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Citi is Software Engineering Manager at the C15 level with a yearly total compensation of $410,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citi is $148,722.

