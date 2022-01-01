Chase Salaries

Chase's salary ranges from $37,400 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $284,580 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chase. Last updated: 1/15/2025
At Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)
