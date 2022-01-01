← Company Directory
Chase
Chase Salaries

Chase's salary ranges from $37,400 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $284,580 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chase. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
Median $37.4K
Software Engineer
Median $128K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $132K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
$70.4K
Data Analyst
$243K
Financial Analyst
$199K
Investment Banker
$49K
Marketing
$97.5K
Marketing Operations
$98.5K
Product Manager
$144K
Sales
$74.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$183K
Solution Architect
$285K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Chase, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chase is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chase is $128,300.

